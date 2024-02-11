This Oasis documentary is leaving Netflix next month

Netflix has unveiled its list of titles that will be leaving the streaming giant’s platform next month, including a documentary about Oasis.

On March 1, a number of films and documentaries will be taken down from the platform, including Supersonic, a 2016 film from director Mat Whitecross that documented the Manchester band’s rise from 1993-1996 during the height of Britpop.

In a five star review of the film upon its release in 2016, NME said: “A spectacularly lairy new documentary, it’s a vivid look at the glory days of Britpop’s finest but also gently picks apart the torrid relationship at the heart of the band – that of lovers, fighters and brothers Noel and Liam…If you weren’t craving an Oasis reunion before, then this will have you begging for it.”

Speaking to NME about a potential sequel to ‘Supersonic‘ previously, director Mat Whitecross said: “It’s just something that Liam said off the cuff. I remember when he came in for the interviews, he said, ‘why we stopping here? I’m enjoying it let’s keep going!’ If they were up for it I would love that. Something I found challenging and engaging about trying to do just two and a half years was even then we felt we’d bitten off more then we can chew.

“In some ways, I guess the danger is that as a band becomes bigger, the stories become better known. As a lifelong fan though, I feel there’s definitely another film in there.”

He also revealed in the past that the film could have easily been much longer due to the amount of material amassed.

“It [Supersonic] could have easily been over seven hours long,” Whitecross explained in 2016. “We did 12 interviews with Noel and the same with Liam. We did about 20 hours with both of them. We’d talk to Noel and Liam and it was like we’d created a conversation between them even though they weren’t in the same room.

“Noel was like ‘I don’t want it to be a bunch of grey haired middle aged rockers talking about how good things were in the old days’. But we kept it in the present by doing these audio interviews.”

Yesterday (February 10), it was revealed that Oasis are nominees for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s inductees alongside Ozzy Osbourne and Mariah Carey.

There were also nominations for Sinead O’Connor, Cher, Sade, Mary J. Blige, Jane’s Addiction and A Tribe Called Quest. Other finalists include Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, and Lenny Kravitz.

Recently, Liam Gallagher announced his joint self-titled album with John Squires, which will arrive on March 1. You can preorder/presave the album here.

The pair will also play a series of UK dates this spring. Find any remaining tickets here.

MARCH

13th – Glasgow, Barrowland

14th – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

16th – Dublin, Olympia

18th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

20th – Manchester, O2 Apollo

21st – Manchester, O2 Apollo

23rd – Leeds, O2 Academy

25th – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

26th – London, Troxy

APRIL

2nd – Paris, Salle Pleyel

4th – Berlin, Columbiahalle

6th – Milan, Fabrique

11th – Brooklyn, Paramount

Gallagher is also due to play Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full when he headlines Reading & Leeds 2024 this August. The performances will follow a UK and Ireland tour celebrating the classic record’s 30th anniversary. You can find any remaining tickets here.