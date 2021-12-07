This That 2022 line-up expands with Polish Club, Budjerah and more

The line-up for next year’s edition of This That has expanded with Polish Club, WAAX, Budjerah, Kobie Dee, YNG Martyr, Pacific Avenue and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers joining the bill.

The festival, which last took place in 2019, is set to make its return in 2022 at both its usual home of Wickham Park in Newcastle on February 26, and an inaugural edition at the Sandstone Point Hotel in Sandstone Point, Queensland on March 5.

The new additions join previously announced acts like Client Liaison, Crooked Colours, Jack River, San Cisco, The Chats and Wafia. Tickets for both events are on sale now.

Next year’s edition of This That will follow a long period of postponements for the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally scheduled to take place in late 2020 before being moved to February of this year.

This That was later pushed back again to October and November, before once again being postponed to its current February and March dates. In a statement at the time, organisers thanked ticketholders for “sticking with the festival through all of these changes and holding onto tickets to support live music”.