This That confirms dates for 2023 editions in Newcastle and Sandstone Point

Organisers of the music festival This That have confirmed its return for 2023, setting dates for upcoming editions in Newcastle and Sandstone Point.

Following its debut edition in the Queensland city last March, This That will return to the Sandstone Point Hotel on Saturday November 4. The Newcastle iteration will follow exactly a week later, taking place at Wickham Park on Saturday November 11.

THIS THAT is back for 2023!Following 2022's HUGE shows in QLD and NSW, we are returning to Sandstone Point on Sat 4… Posted by This That on Monday, April 3, 2023

Details on the festival’s line-up are yet to be announced, however it’s long been said that it will include some of the artists who were set to play last year’s cancelled editions; following successful shows last March, a second round of events – featuring sets from the likes of Earl Sweatshirt, UPSAHL and Flight Facilities – were scheduled to take place in October and November.

Those dates were cancelled last August, with This That’s organisers citing “a combination of issues” including “the current level of market saturation, resulting in supply chain issues and labour shortages”, and “difficult economic conditions including ballooning insurance premiums and infrastructure costs”.

What So Not was billed as an exclusive for the Sandstone Point event, while Newcastle was set to host one-off sets from The Presets and DMA’S. At the most recent This That events to go ahead, performers included Jack River, San Cisco, The Chats, Wafia, Budjerah, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers and Polish Club.

Fans already keen to attend this year’s festivals can sign up for access to a ticket pre-sale here.

Stay tuned to NME for more Australian music festival news.