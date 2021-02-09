This That festival adds Illy to 2021 lineup

Illy has been announced as the latest addition to This That festival’s 2021 lineup, ahead of the event’s two-leg run later this year.

The rapper, who just released his first album in five years ‘The Space Between’, joins the previously announced bill that includes The Presets, Hayden James, Mallrat, The Chats and more.

However, Illy’s addition is accompanied by the news that both Chillinit and Enschway will no longer be playing the festival, as they’re unable to make the recently rescheduled dates.

This That was initially postponed from late 2020 to February 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has since been pushed back again to October and November of 2021.

The festival will take place at the new location of Sandstone Point Hotel in Queensland’s Sandstone Point on Saturday October 30, before taking on its traditional home of Newcastle’s Wickham Park on the following Saturday (November 6).

‘The Space Between’ marks Illy’s sixth album, with a slew of features from the likes of Wrabel on ‘Mirror’, WAAX on ‘Cheap Seats‘ and G Flip, who appeared on the Hottest 100-charting single ‘Loose Ends‘.

This That’s 2021 Lineup is:

Allday*

Badrapper vs Luude

Client Liaison

Confidence Man^

Crooked Colours

Dune Rats

Haiku Hands*

Hayden James

Illy

Jack River

Kota Banks

Mallrat

San Cisco

Sippy

Sycco^

The Chats^

The Presets*

The Rubens*

Wafia

What So Not^

*Queensland only

^NSW only