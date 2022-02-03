This That festival announces rescheduled date for its Newcastle edition

Organisers of the regional This That festival – which last took place in 2019 – have announced a rescheduled date for its Newcastle leg after a lengthy series of postponements.

Now, organisers have revealed Saturday March 12 to be the time when the Wickham Park fun will take place. Polish Club are the only band from the original line-up unable to perform at the new date.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in late 2020 before being moved to February of 2021, though an additional Queensland leg was also announced at the time. The event was then pushed again to October and November of 2021, before organisers said it would take place in the first quarter of 2022.

Advertisement

As well as confirmation of its Newcastle event, organisers also confirmed in a press statement today (February 3) that the new Queensland event would be going ahead at Sandstone Point on Saturday March 5.

Back in December 2021, more artists were announced – Polish Club, WAAX, Kobie Dee and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers among them – as joining the dazzling bill, which already boasted the likes of Client Liaison, Crooked Colours, Jack River, San Cisco, The Chats and Wafia. Even more additions to the line-up are expected to be announced shortly.