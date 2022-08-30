This That festival cancelled due to “a combination of issues”, to return in 2023

This That festival has cancelled its two events set for October and November in Sandstone Point, Queensland and Newcastle, NSW respectively, and announced its return in 2023.

In a statement today (August 30), This That attributed its cancellation to “a combination of issues”, including “the current level of market saturation resulting in supply chain issues and labour shortages” and “difficult economic conditions including ballooning insurance premiums and infrastructure costs,” alongside predicted extreme weather conditions.

“For now,” the statement reads, “the team feels the smartest thing is to take a rest and be fresh and ready for THIS THAT again in November 2023.”

Refunds will be disbursed within 7-15 business days directly to the card the ticket was purchased with, the statement says, asking ticketholders to check their inboxes for more information from Oztix.

The statement concludes with an announcement of the festival’s 2023 dates. This That festival will return to Sandstone Point on October 28, 2023 and Newcastle on November 4, 2023. Though they have not named any acts on the lineups, organisers maintain that “a heap of artists” have already been secured for the 2023 events, “including a bunch of those who were due to play this year”.

This That’s events at Sandstone Point on October 29 and Newcastle on November 5 would have been the festival’s second round of events this year. Artists listed on the lineups included Earl Sweatshirt, UPSAHL and Flight Facilities, with What So Not scheduled as a Sandstone Point exclusive, and The Presets and DMA’S performing exclusively at the Newcastle date.

In March, This That held its first round of 2022 events in the same two cities. Those events followed a lengthy series of coronavirus-related postponements, which began in August 2020, and were its first events since November 2019. The March 2022 events featured a lineup including Jack River, San Cisco, The Chats, Wafia, Budjerah, Polish Club and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.