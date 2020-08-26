This That festival postponed to 2021, adds Queensland leg

Newcastle festival This That has revealed that it will no longer happen in late 2020, instead moving to early 2021.

In addition, the traditionally one-day festival will now happen across two days in two different locations – Newcastle and Queensland’s Sandstone Point.

The Sandstone Point leg of the festival is set to take place on Saturday, February 13, with the Newcastle leg happening on Saturday, February 20.

Since the festival’s debut in 2015, it has taken place in Newcastle every November. Previous headliners include Alison Wonderland, Peking Duk, Schoolboy Q, RL Grime and RÜFÜS Du Sol.

People wanting to attend either event can sign up for pre-sale access here.

Of course, whether or not the events will actually go ahead as planned remains to be seen due to current restrictions around festivals and other mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

This news follows the announcement that multi-leg New Year’s festival, Falls Festival, would not be going ahead across December and January as intended, after reps for the event said it was not possible “given the current status of things and border restrictions in place.”

This That last took place in November 2019, with a lineup sporting Peking Duk, Northeast Party House, Middle Kids, Thundamentals and more.