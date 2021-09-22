This That festival postponed to 2022, Queensland date to receive new line-up

The latest incarnation of This That has been postponed once again, with the festival now slated for the first quarter of 2022.

The 18+ event – which last went down in 2019 at its usual home of Newcastle’s Wickham Park – was initially scheduled for this February, announced alongside the festival’s expansion to Sandstone Point, Queensland.

It was later knocked back to October and November, however, with an adjusted line-up featuring the likes of Client Liaison, Dune Rats, Jack River, San Cisco, Mallrat and Kota Banks. Illy also joined the festival upon its first postponement, replacing Chillinit and Enschway, who both dropped off due to scheduling conflicts.

Today (September 22), organisers announced This That would now be moved to early 2022, with the Newcastle date locked in for Saturday February 26, and the Sandstone Point date set for Saturday March 5.

The THIS THAT team had every intention of bringing the festival to Queensland and New South Wales this year…. Posted by This That on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The line-up for Newcastle remains almost identical, with the sole change being the return of Enschway, who now joins as a replacement for dubstep artist Sippy.

The Sandstone Point event was initially set to share the same bill, however swapping sets from Confidence Man, Sycco, The Chats and What So Not with appearances by Allday, Haiku Hands, The Presets and The Rubens. Today’s announcement scrapped those plans, with a new line-up for Sandstone Point due to be unveiled next Wednesday (September 29).

“Though restrictions are not as intense in Queensland, the team always intended for This That to be a double weekender across two states, with the best acts playing from around the country – and this means acts moving between borders,” the festival’s organisers said in a statement.

“It’s also important to organisers that the experience is as close to the original format as possible for the first time the festival unleashes at Sandstone Point. By moving the dates to February and March, this new timeline will hopefully allow the safest and best opportunity to deliver the best festival experience for everyone.”

All tickets for This That 2021 remain valid for next year’s event, with additional tickets on sale from the festival’s website. For those unable to make the new dates, refunds will be available for a single week.