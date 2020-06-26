This Week In The Universe release ‘Distance’, featuring Ric Rufio

Sydney siblings This Week In The Universe have released a new single today (June 26), titled ‘Distance’.

Featuring guest vocals by singer/songwriter Ric Rufio, ‘Distance’ is the first new release from the cosmic-synth duo of Beau and Casey Golden this year.

Listen to ‘Distance’ now.

Explaining the background behind ‘Distance’ in a press statement, This Week In The Universe said, “We started working on the demo for ‘Distance’ 2 years ago in New York, in the middle of winter in an apartment with busted heating.

“We labeled it ‘Distance’ on our hard drive as we were all living in different cities around the world at the time and missed home. The title stuck and the lyrics & concept evolved from there.”

“Ric Rufio was the first person we thought of when this track started to take shape,” the band said of the collaboration with the Flight Facilities touring vocalist.

“We’ve known each other for years and we wrote the song over 3 separate writing sessions months apart in between his Flight Facilities tour dates.”

This Week In The Universe’s self-titled debut album was released in 2017 and was followed by last year’s sophomore album ‘Tellurian’. The pair are in demand in their respective rights, with Beau the current musical director for Ruel and the pair operating as producers for the likes of Lily Allen, Claptone and Vera Blue.