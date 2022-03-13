Listen to Thom Yorke’s haunting new song ‘5.17’, written for ‘Peaky Blinders’

Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke has shared a new song written for the sixth season of Peaky Blinders – check out the haunting ‘5.17’ below.

Last month, Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne revealed to NME that Yorke and Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood have contributed some new and original music to the upcoming sixth and final season of the show.

“I’m over the moon about all of that,” Byrne said. “The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction.”

As Pitchfork point out, an Apple Music listing for the new song suggests that ‘5.17’ is set to be followed on April 2 by another new Yorke song for Peaky Blinders, that one titled ‘That’s How Horses Are’.

For now, listen to ‘5.17’ below.

Yorke, who released his third and most recent solo album, ‘ANIMA’, in 2019, has been sharing new music with various projects over the past few years. His most recent glimpse of solo material came with the debut of new track ‘Plasticine Figures’ during a performance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show in April 2020.

Last year, Yorke debuted a new project called The Smile alongside Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. The three-piece performed for the first time at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream in May.

The trio then released their debut single ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ and its follow-up, ‘The Smoke’, early in 2022, and recently unveiled a one-time single vinyl pressing of the two debut singles.

The band will hit the road this spring for a run of European headline shows. Kicking off in Zagreb on May 16, the tour also includes appearances in Vienna (May 17), Prague (19), Berlin (20), Stockholm (23), Oslo (24) and Amsterdam (27).

Yorke and co. will then return to these shores for a two-night billing at the Roundhouse in Camden, London on May 29/30. Further UK concerts are scheduled for Edinburgh’s Usher Hall (June 1) and Manchester’s Albert Hall (2).

The band recently made their full live debut with three gigs across twelve hours at the Magazine venue in London, with NME hailing the gigs as “meticulous, captivating stuff” in a four-star review.

“It’s a stunning show – of course, it should be,” the review added. “This is an Academy Award-nominated composer, a Mercury-nominated jazz drummer and… well… Radiohead, and they’ve brought all their toys to share. All hail The Smile.”