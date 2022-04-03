Thom Yorke shares new single ‘That’s How Horses Are’

Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke has shared a new single titled ‘That’s How Horses Are’, written for the final season of Peaky Blinders.

The song is a stunning piano-driven piece, that swells with the addition of strings about halfway through. A haunting and atmospheric cut, it joins Yorke’s March release ‘5.17’, which also features in the Peaky Blinders sixth season.

Listen to ‘That’s How Horses Are’ below.

Speaking to NME in February, Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne revealed that Yorke and Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood had contributed some new and original music to the show’s final season.

“I’m over the moon about all of that,” he told NME. “The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction.”

Yorke released his last solo album ‘ANIMA’ in 2019, and has since been sharing new music as part of various projects. Last year, he debuted a new outfit called The Smile with Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, with the trio performing for the first time at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream.

They’ve released two singles, ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ and ‘The Smoke’, which will be released as a one-time single vinyl pressing.

The Smile are set to tour the UK and Europe next month, with shows scheduled throughout May, June and July. Tickets for the shows are available here.