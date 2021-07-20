Thom Yorke has shared a new 100-minute mix for Sonos Radio, featuring Madlib, Black Midi and more.

The Radiohead frontman has been sharing mixes for the online radio station for the last year, and the fifth edition has now arrived.

After sharing a new mix back in January featuring Ennio Morricone, Yaeji, Mark Pritchard and more, the fifth Radio Hour mix also features tracks from Aldous Harding, MODESELEKTOR, Tom Waits and more.

Listen to Thom Yorke’s latest Radio Hour mix below:

Elsewhere, earlier this month Thom Yorke shared a new ‘(Very 2021 Rmx)’ of Radiohead classic ‘Creep’, which sees Yorke slow down the acoustic version of the track significantly, stretching it out from just under four minutes to nine minutes, and add some eerie synths.

The new remix of ‘Creep’ was first premiered during Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER 2020-2021 autumn/winter collection ‘Creep Very’ back in March, before getting its official release.

Earlier this year, Yorke debuted a new project called The Smile alongside Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. The three-piece performed for the first time at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream in May.

Reviewing the set as part of the livestream, NME wrote: “While they’ve been known to put their name to atmospheric, floaty mood music more than anything else in recent years, The Smile sees the Radiohead pair go straight for the neck: the handful of songs they debut tonight find Yorke and Greenwood more melody focused, accessible and furious than either of them have been in years.”