Thom Yorke releases slowed-down eerie remix of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

Thom Yorke has officially released a remix of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ that he produced for a Japanese fashion show earlier this year.

‘Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)’ sees Yorke slow down the acoustic version of the track significantly, stretching it out from just under four minutes to nine minutes, and add some eerie synths.

The track arrives with a music video animated by Jun Takahashi. Listen to the remix below:

The ‘Very 2021’ remix of ‘Creep’ was first premiered during Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER 2020-2021 autumn/winter collection ‘Creep Very’ back in March.

Earlier this year, Yorke debuted a new project, The Smile, along with Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. The singer also said it’s “a collaboration with Nigel Godrich,” Radiohead’s long-term producer. The three-piece performed for the first time at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream in May.

More recently, Radiohead, along with other Oxford bands including Foals, Glass Animals, Supergrass, threw their support behind local music magazine Nightshift, which urgently needed to raise £12,000 to stay afloat. The band contributed a ‘Kid A’ vinyl test pressing to the magazine’s fundraising prize draw.

Yorke’s last solo album was 2019’s ‘ANIMA’. NME gave the album four stars upon its release, labelling it an “artfully produced fever dream of an album that, in its doominess, suggests we should continue to pay credence to the prophet Thom Yorke”.