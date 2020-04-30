Thom Yorke debuted his newly finished, never-before-heard song ‘Plasticine Figures’ on The Tonight Show last night (April 29) — check out his self-isolation performance below.

The Jimmy Fallon-hosted US chat show has been broadcasting special ‘at home’ episodes during the coronavirus pandemic which have welcomed intimate remote performances from musical guests. Last week, Chvrches playing a version of ‘Forever’ from home for the show.

Last night’s edition of The Tonight Show featured Yorke performing ‘Plasticine Figures’ from his home, marking the first time that the track — which was only completed in time for his Tonight Show performance — has ever been performed live in public.

Check out Yorke performing ‘Plasticine Figures’ below.

Prior to yesterday evening’s performance, Yorke posted a lyric sheet and chord instructions for ‘Plasticine Figures’ in preparation for his Tonight Show performance.

The new song follows on from last summer’s release of the Radiohead frontman’s full-length album ‘Anima’, while the musician also recently uploaded four rare songs to streaming services.

Yorke has been forced to cancel a host of US ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ tour dates on the back of ‘Anima’ due to the coronavirus crisis. The tour had been set to kick off in Fairfax, Virginia on March 28.

Radiohead, meanwhile, have been sharing archival footage of classic gigs from across their career on their YouTube channel during the coronavirus lockdown.

The band’s Ed O’Brien also recently revealed that the band were discussing plans to tour in 2021 before the virus hit, with touring plans for himself and Yorke now likely to run into next year — affecting any potential Radiohead comeback.