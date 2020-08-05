Thom Yorke’s third and final Sonos Radio mix is now available to stream

Thom Yorke has shared his third and final Sonos Radio mix – you can listen to it now exclusively on Sonos Radio.

The Radiohead frontman has presented the last of his Radio Hour sessions, which features some of his influences and modern favourites, including Laurie Anderson, Fontaines D.C., Armand Hammer, James Blake, Nicki Minaj, and more.

Currently only available for Sonos users to listen to, the mix will be uploaded to the Sonos Sound System Archive on Mixcloud tomorrow (24 hours after its initial airing).

Check out Radio Hour this week for the third installment of mixes that @thomyorke has been curating exclusively for Sonos Sound System. Only on Sonos Radio pic.twitter.com/mSmzPWbIWw — Sonos (@Sonos) August 5, 2020

Last month, Yorke added more dates to his world tour, and announced a rescheduled date and location for his Glasgow show.

The Radiohead frontman, who released his third solo album ‘ANIMA‘ last year, was in May forced to move his summer 2020 UK/European dates to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to this, Yorke has now added fresh dates at Le Zénith in Paris, France on June 20, 2021, and the Brighton Centre in Brighton, on June 23, 2021.

Meanwhile, Yorke debuted new song ‘Plasticine Figures’ on The Tonight Show back in April.

The Jimmy Fallon-hosted US chat show has been broadcasting special ‘at home’ episodes during the coronavirus pandemic which have welcomed intimate remote performances from musical guests.

Yorke performed ‘Plasticine Figures’ from his home, marking the first time that the track – which was only completed in time for his Tonight Show performance – was ever performed live in public.