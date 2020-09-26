Thomas Headon releases ‘The Goodbye EP’

London-based singer-songwriter Thomas Headon has released his newest body of work, ‘The Goodbye EP’.

The six-track EP is the second to be shared by Headon this year, following the release of his debut EP ‘The Greatest Hits’ in March. ‘The Goodbye EP’ features recent singles ‘Loving You/I’m Finally In Love’, ‘Focus’ and ‘UrbanAngel1999’. Listen to it below.

Advertisement

On the meaning behind the record, Headon explains that the tracks act as somewhat of a “diary” of his life during the past 12 months.

“I wrote ‘The Goodbye EP’ over the course of a year or so,” said Headon via a press statement. “I’d just moved to a completely new environment and was in this time of meeting and seeing all these different people.

“A lot of the songs on this EP to me are a call for attention, whether that be from the girl I was into at the time, new friends or even myself. It’s kind of just a diary of my interactions over the past year, while also following on from my last EP ‘The Greatest Hits’ being that usually after that album everyone just has a goodbye album.”

Headon recently rescheduled his UK tour to 2021 in response to the current lockdown restrictions. The Melbourne-raised, London-based artist took to Instagram to share the news last month and assured fans he remains “very excited to play for u all”.

Advertisement

In addition to his headline tour, Headon will make an appearance at the 2021 Liverpool Sound City Festival after the event was postponed to April next year. Other artists set to perform include Rejjie Snow, The Murder Capital, Working Men’s Club and Jamie Webster.