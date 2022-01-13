Thomas Porter tackles themes of helplessness in new single ‘Wishbone’

Sydney indie-pop artist Thomas Porter has shared a stirring new single titled ‘Wishbone’.

Released today (January 13) on Universal imprint Dew Process, the track’s melancholic themes – tackling feelings of depression, helplessness and existentialism – are mellowed out by its bright, effervescent melodies, tastefully raw production and optimistic sentiment.

It arrives alongside a video framed around lo-fi footage shot by (and of) Porter himself, offering fans a look at a causal day in the singer-songwriter’s life. Take a look at it below:

In a press release, Porter explained that ‘Wishbone’ is about “wanting to help someone who won’t help themselves, and how hopeless you can feel in the face of seeing someone self-destruct”.

He pointed out the song’s conversational slant as his favourite thing about it, saying he “wanted parts of it to feel like voicemails you would get from your partner after having a bad day, with the rest of the song contextualising just how bad that day has been”.

“I honestly just hope people love the song,” Porter continued. “I made it in my bedroom during the first lockdown and it’s crazy to think it is finally coming out.”

‘Wishbone’ comes as Porter’s third single, following the 2021 releases of ‘Tired’ and the Dee Holt-featuring ‘BLUEBLUEBLUE’. The latter has been particularly successful since it dropped last October, racking up over 120,000 streams on Spotify as well as several key playlist features.

According to the press release issued today, 2022 will see Porter drop his debut EP, as well as several more singles. It’s unconfirmed, however, whether ‘Wishbone’ will appear on the as-yet-untitled record.