Thornhill mark a new sonic era with new single ‘Casanova’

Melbourne quintet Thornhill mark a step into a new era with the release of a colossal new single ‘Casanova’.

Edgy, euphoric and loud, Thornhill’s new single sees the band explore some heavy thematic material.

“‘Casanova’ is about the extensively taxing experience of falling deeply for someone that you’re too afraid to completely grab onto,” vocalist Jacob Charlton said in a press statement.

“The kind of situation where you’re almost scared to love them and begin fixating on the little things you dislike about them… in order to keep your distance, so you don’t get hurt or hurt them.”

The track’s accompanying music video – directed by Charlton – matches the nature of the track.

“I use the eyes of two agents that are stuck in a dance of death with orders to kill the other while assigned to the same case,” he explained. “They must choose whether or not to follow through with orders they don’t agree with.”

Check it out below:

‘Casanova’ is Thornhill’s first release in 2021. It follows the release of their debut full-length release ‘The Dark Pool’ in 2019, which featured the singles ‘Nurture’, ‘Coven’ and ‘Where We Go When We Die’. Prior to that, Thornhill released two EPs, ’13’ and ‘Butterfly’ in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

The band are set to play UNIFY Gathering and Full Tilt festival in the coming months, as well as head out on tour in support of In Hearts Wake for their national run, before taking off to Europe in 2022 with Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red.