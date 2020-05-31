Thornhill release vocals only edition of ‘The Dark Pool’

Metal band Thornhill have released a special isolated vocals edition of their debut album ‘The Dark Pool’.

Here the Melbourne outfit have ditched their usual heavy demeanour and stripped back the mix to just feature frontman Jacob Charlton’s voice against an eerie backing. This follows a previously released instrumental version of ‘The Dark Pool’ from earlier this month.

Take a listen below:

‘The Dark Pool’ is Thornhill’s debut full-length. Released in October last year, it followed their 2018 EP ‘Butterfly’.

Speaking of the album, Charlton said “we wanted it to have enough difference that people would be surprised, but that it would also allow us to keep branching out down the track. We never want to pigeonhole ourselves into a genre, that was never the point of Thornhill. We just want to be exactly who we want to be every single time.”

One track off the album – titled ‘Lily & The Moon’ – made headlines last month when a technical glitch in triple j’s servers saw a particular riff from the song played on repeat for four hours in the Northern Territory. Both the station and band joked about the incident.

Thornhill were scheduled to play Download Festival 2020, which is currently cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.