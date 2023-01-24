Thornhill robbed of nearly $100,000 in gear and belongings after rehearsal space is broken into

Thornhill have revealed that their rehearsal space was recently broken into, with most of their belongings and equipment – reportedly totalling close to $100,000 in value – stolen in the process.

Earlier this afternoon (January 24), the band took to social media with photos of the space with a hole in its roof, as well as shelves of merch boxes ransacked and emptied. “Most of everything Thornhill and our members own has been stolen,” they wrote, noting: “The site where our rehearsal space is located had a major fire, and so no video evidence was captured as it had cut all power to the entire block.”

The band went on to describe the incident as a “a devastating blow” – especially as they work to “get back on track mentally” after a particularly hectic year in 2022, which saw them struggle with several major show cancellations and a change in their line-up. In their statement, Thornhill said they were “gearing up for a big year of touring” ahead, however as a result of the burglary, they “have barely anything left”.

Among the gear stolen, the band said, were “drums, cymbals, guitar equipment, IEM racks, merch, cases, banners and personals”. They noted that they have insurance for the items stolen, “however with CCTV footage and only a police report to go by we can only assume that we won’t recover any of our costs back”.

As for their impending plans to hit the road again, Thornhill continued: “We are working closely with our agents in regards with our upcoming New Zealand and Australian tours to see if we can make things work, and, we are trying our best to put these shows on for you.”

In the meantime, the band have launched a GoFundMe campaign, with their aim being “to help replace the gear that we had”. They pleaded with fans: “If you can spare anything it would mean the world to us as we are trying to find a way to get back on our feet and keep this band alive.”

At the time of writing, the crowdfunding effort has raised just over $13,000 of a $50,000 goal. You can add to that tally here, and see the band’s full statement below:

Thornhill released their second album, ‘Heroine’, last June via UNFD. Debuting at Number Three on the ARIA Charts, it spawned four singles: ‘Casanova’, ‘Arkangel’, ‘Hollywood’ and ‘Raw’. They’ve spent much of the past year touring in support of the record, with their next shows – two headlining dates in New Zealand – scheduled for next month. They’ll also support Architects on their fast-impending Australian tour.

Thornhill also made waves with their appearance on triple j’s Like A Version last April, for which they performed a cover of the Muse hit ‘Supermassive Black Hole’.