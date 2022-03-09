Thornhill share soaring new single ‘Hollywood’, announce ‘Heroine’ album and tour

Thornhill have released a new single tilted ‘Hollywood’, alongside news of a brief run of headline shows this month and their second album ‘Heroine’ arriving in June.

Continuing their growth into a more spatial, melodically charged sound inspired by ’90s grunge and alt rock, ‘Hollywood’ sees Thornhill combine shimmery atmospherics and restrained vocal passages with biting, distorted lead guitars and explosive drum fills.

The track arrives alongside a video directed by frontman Jacob Charlton. It flickers between shots of Charlton speeding along in a convertible with his lover, and shots of Thornhill performing in a room studded with flashing strobe lights. Check the video out below:

In a press release, Charlton said ‘Hollywood’ follows the story of an unnamed protagonist “who is coming to terms with [the realisation that he’s] in love with another girl he’s just met, while still being in a relationship that has been slowly falling apart around him”.

He continued: “This one-in-a-million encounter with someone who has changed his entire world in a matter of glances is the theme we follow throughout the song, until he finally builds the courage to say it out loud.

“He makes little decisions, puts his current partner in a bad light to make himself feel like he’s in the right, and calls her names as she begs him to announce his true feelings for someone he’s met on their trip to Hollywood.”

‘Hollywood’ marks the third single shared from ‘Heroine’, following ‘Casanova’ last October and ‘Arkangel’ back in January. Following up 2019’s ‘The Dark Pool’, the album is set for release on June 3 via UNFD.

According to Charlton, the new album was partly inspired by the likes of Elvis Presley, Justin Timberlake and Gwen Stefani. “I realised, ‘You’re not just singing your lyrics, you’re emoting. You’re conveying a message or a feeling not only through vocals, but through performance,'” he said.

“Ethan [McCann, guitar/production] really brought that vibe to the instrumentation, and I was left thinking, ‘Oh, I can’t just sing or scream over this… What can I do to match that energy he’s presented here, but in a way that people haven’t heard it in a metal setting?’

“I realised I needed my own character. I needed to bring that Elvis-y confidence and emotion to my performance to really be able to bring people into the world of what I’m singing about.”

Thornhill will preview ‘Heroine’ with a trio of headline shows along the east coast, where they’ll perform the album in full. Following their appearance at the UNIFY Gathering this weekend, they’ll play the Woolly Mammoth in Brisbane on March 17, before taking to stages in Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Destroy All Lines.

The band are also booked in to perform at the Melbourne date of Full Tilt on Saturday March 26.

Take a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Heroine’ below:

1. ‘The Hellfire Club’

2. ‘Leather Wings’

3. ‘Blue Velvet’

4. ‘Arkangel’

5. ‘Valentine’

6. ‘Casanova’

7. ‘Something Terrible Came With The Rain’

8. ‘Hollywood’

9. ‘Raw’

10. ‘Varsity Hearts’

11. ‘Heroine’

Thornhill’s ‘Heroine’ tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 17 – Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth

Sunday 20 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

Sunday 27 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club