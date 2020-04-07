News Music News

Thornhill’s track ‘Lily and the Moon’ accidentally played on repeat for five hours on triple j

The malfunction was joked about the next day

Caleb Triscari
Thornhill
Thornhill. Credit: Press

The end of daylight savings over the weekend led to a minor glitch in triple j’s broadcasting system and a lot of airplay for Melbourne metal band Thornhill.

As reported by The Music, the introductory riff to Thornhill’s track ‘Lily and the Moon’ was played on repeat in the Northern Territory between 4:30am and 9am on Sunday April 5.

Advertisement

The band made a joke of it the next day on Twitter.

The slight malfunction was confirmed by the station’s content director Ollie Wards, telling The Music it was secretly all part of a plan to get Northern Territory residents up and moving on the weekend.

“It can be hard to get out of bed on a Sunday morning, so we thought we’d help our NT listeners stomp into the day with a Thornhill metalcore riff on repeat…..for four hours,” he told The Music.

‘Lily and the Moon’ is off Thornhill’s debut album, ‘The Dark Pool’, which was released in October via UNFD. The band toured the album around Australia last November, and played shows in the UK and Europe earlier this year. Thornhill were also scheduled to play at this year’s Download Festival, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.