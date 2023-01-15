Those Who Dream announce one-off Melbourne headliner for next month

Those Who Dream have announced their first-ever headline show in Melbourne, a one-off pub gig tied in to their appearance at this year’s Summerwave festival.

The headline show – announced on Friday (January 13) and bundled with Summerwave as the Perth duo’s ‘Can You Even Call That A Tour?’ tour – is set to go down on Sunday February 5 at the 260-cap Workers Club. It’ll be an all-ages gig (punters under 18 will need to be accompanied by a legal guardian), with tickets available here. According to the band, it’s already become their fastest-selling show to date.

As for Summerwave, Those Who Dream are billed as headliners alongside Reece Mastin and Sam + Sam. The daylong festival will take place in Atkinson Park, Kerang on Saturday February 4 – find tickets to that here.

The upcoming shows come ahead of a new single Those Who Dream are primed to drop in the coming months, before their debut album arrives later in 2023. Their most recent efforts were the standalone singles ‘One Of My Kind’ and ‘Bubblegum’, which landed last April and in July of 2021, respectively.

The duo’s last show in Melbourne came as part of last year’s Good Things festival, where they shared a bill with the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, NOFX, TISM, The Amity Affliction and Gojira. That also marked their first show since the band’s drummer, Hazel Meyer, came out as a trans woman.