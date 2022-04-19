Those Who Dream drop new single ‘One Of My Kind’

Perth alt-rock duo Those Who Dream have shared their first single for 2022, ‘One Of My Kind’.

Written and produced by the pair – brothers Josh and Cooper Meyer – ‘One Of My Kind’ echoes the early industrial style of Nine Inch Nails, the bright pop of Carly Rae Jespen and the swagger of Royal Blood.

The track arrives alongside a trippy, cinematic music video. In it, Those Who Dream push against uniformity, uniting with like-minded individuals. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Those Who Dream spoke about the narrative behind ‘One Of My Kind’. “It’s about that ‘us against the world’ feeling you get when you meet someone going through the same struggles as you,” said Josh.

“It’s like if there was an apocalypse and you were the only one screaming while everyone remained calm,” added Cooper. “You’re like, ‘Why is no one else freaking the fuck out?’, until you hear someone else screaming, and you’re like, ‘Okay, phew, I’m not going completely insane’.”

The new single follows the release of Those Who Dream’s 2021 single ‘Bubblegum’. The song was the duo’s second offering that year, with standalone single ‘Tension Headache’ dropping at the start of the year.

Starting this weekend, Those Who Dream will be supporting Mayday Parade on the band’s seven-show run of Australia, marking the 11th anniversary of their self-titled album, with Real Friends also along for the tour. The tour kicks off this Friday (April 22) at The Tivoli in Brisbane.