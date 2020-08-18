Thousands attend post-lockdown Chinese festival at Wuhan waterpark

Thousands of music fans attended a festival held at a waterpark in the Chinese province of Wuhan over the weekend – check out footage below.
Wuhan was where the coronavirus originated late last year, and the province had been under a strict lockdown for most of 2020.
The festival, held at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park, saw fans enjoy DJ sets and more, with many watching while in the water and sitting on inflatables.
The waterpark has had its capacity capped to 50% since it reopened in June following Wuhan’s lockdown. The city-wide lockdown was first lifted in April, and no new cases from within China have been reported since the middle of May.
Photos of the event show no masks being worn or social distancing measures being employed.
The UK, meanwhile, held its first official large-scale socially distanced gigs this week, with Sam Fender opening up the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle.
“Fans watch in groups of five from 500 individual platforms set metres apart – the venue has been specially created to bring a bit of joy back into our lives,” an NME review of the gig said.
Fender, speaking to NME after the show, added: “I hope that it can keep going because people are dying for live music and I’m happy to play in whatever capacity we possibly can until this all blows over.
“There was only 2500 people in a space that would usually fit 20,000 and it still felt enormous because people were screaming louder than they usually would and they needed it. It’s wonderful, so I hope we can keep it going.”