Thousands of Taylor Swift fans who couldn’t get tickets flock to Philadelphia show

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans who couldn’t get tickets to her ‘Eras’ tour in Philadelphia turned up outside the Lincoln Financial Field last night (May 13).

Huge crowds gathered outside the venue, which is currently hosting three concerts for the singer-songwriter, to try and get a peak of the show.

Many also sang and danced to Swift’s hits as she performed at the 70,000 capacity stadium. You can view footage below.

“Beatlesmania reincarnated as Swiftmania,” one Twitter user said in response to the scene outside of the venue.

People gathered outside of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Philadelphia tonight. pic.twitter.com/mpUirzOMgH — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 14, 2023

The scene outside of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia during Taylor Swift’s concert. pic.twitter.com/P1Lde3DDfk — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 14, 2023

hating taylor swift must be so tiring cuz this is what ur up against😭enough ppl outside the stadiums to fill a whole other arena, & enough ppl watching her shows through livestream to fill like 3 more stadiums. she has no competition. pic.twitter.com/loVqizIHp6 — paris rae 🪩 ISO Chicago tix!! (@parisrae13) May 13, 2023

🎥| Fans outside the stadium singing "Cruel Summer"pic.twitter.com/KG6tHDxqzT — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 14, 2023

Swift is due to play her final show in the city tonight (May 14).

On the opening night (May 12), she gave a rare outing to fan favourite ‘Come Back… Be Here’ for only the second time in its history during the surprise songs section.

“I take requests if they are polite and decently worded,” Swift told the crowd before she revealed Phoebe Bridgers asked her to play the song. She then performed the track on the piano.

During the segment, Swift also gave a live debut to ‘Evermore’ track ‘Goldrush’.

It comes after Bridgers recently joined Swift on stage in Nashville to give the collaborative track ‘Nothing New’ its live debut.

Bridgers also recently opened up Swift’s second show at Texas’ Nissan Stadium with The 1975’s Matty Healy joining her on guitar.

The 1975’s music has since undergone a streaming rise amid reports of a romance between Healy and Swift.