Three members of Red Velvet test positive for COVID-19

Red Velvet members Irene, Joy and Yeri have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On March 14, SM Entertainment released an official statement announcing that the three Red Velvet members had tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

According to the agency, Irene, Joy and Yeri had tested positive after pre-emptively using self-test kits, and their diagnoses were later confirmed by PCR tests. It added that remaining members Seulgi and Wendy had returned negative results on additional rounds of testing.

“[Irene, Joy and Yeri] are currently carrying out at-home treatment, and they are not exhibiting any particular symptoms,” said SM, per Soompi. The agency noted that all three infected members had completed two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As a result, the K-pop group’s upcoming live concert ‘2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue’ has been postponed. The two-day concert, originally scheduled to take place on March 19 and 20 at Seoul’s Olympic Handball Gymnasium, would have marked their first concert in over two years as a full group.

“The future status of the event will be decided after reviewing the COVID-19 situation and the artists’ health,” shared the agency.

However, SM noted that the release of the group’s forthcoming mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’ will be proceeding on March 21 as scheduled. The upcoming album will mark Red Velvet’s first music project since their August 2021 mini-album ‘Queendom’.

Last week, SM Entertainment revealed that the quintet’s much-anticipated comeback single ‘Feel My Rhythm’ would feature a sample of the Bach composition ‘Air On The G String’. The agency also described the track as a “pop dance song” that combines string-like melodies and an intense trap beat, on top of the classical elements.