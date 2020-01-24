News Music News

Three more Australian acts added to SXSW 2020 lineup

The Lazy Eyes, Electric Fields and Evelyn Ida Morris are heading to Austin, Texas

Sofiana Ramli
The Lazy Eyes and more Aussie acts are set to perform at SXSW 2020
The Lazy Eyes. Credit: Press

Sydney psychedelic rock band The Lazy Eyes, Aboriginal electronic duo Electric Fields and Melbourne multi-instrumentalist Evelyn Ida Morris are the three latest Australian acts headed to South By Southwest (SXSW) 2020.

They will join previously announced Aussie acts like Alice Skye, A Swayze And The Ghosts, Cable Ties and Kota Banks at the Austin, Texas music showcase in March. Other local talents set to play this year’s SXSW include Jack River, Sui Zhen, Alex The Astronaut, Baker Boy and Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird. Melbourne-based artist Mojo Juju, who was also featured in 2019’s lineup, will also perform.

SXSW 2020 will take place from March 13 to 22 with the annual SXSW Music Festival happening from March 16 to 22. Also on the bill are a slew of international artists such as American folk singer Caroline Rose, Colombian reggae dancehall act Dragón Rojo and Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona.

Nashville singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy will also return to the Austin event, ahead of her forthcoming album ‘Color Theory’. For the full list of performing artists, check here. And for more information about SXSW 2020, head this way.

Several Australian artists also played SXSW last year, including Amyl And The Sniffers, Dean Lewis, Angie McMahon, Haiku Hands and Oh Pep!.

