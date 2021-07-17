Three new Metallica jigsaw puzzles set for release in September

Three new jigsaw puzzles based on Metallica albums are headed to production, with 500-piece sets for 2003’s ‘St. Anger’, 2008’s ‘Death Magnetic’ and 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’ slated for release on September 17.

Like previous releases in Zee Productions’ Rock Saws series – which turn the covers for ‘Kill Em All’, ‘Ride The Lightning’, ‘Master Of Puppets’ and more into puzzles – the new sets will come in 12-inch vinyl sized boxes, intended to sit alongside their respective releases.

All three of the forthcoming sets are available to pre-order now. Take a look at them below:

According to Toy News, the sets were developed by Zee Productions’ own self-professed metalhead, Steve Beatty, who wanted to expand on the merchandising opportunities for iconic rock and metal bands’ legacy releases.

“I want to make jigsaws that are for the music fan. Vinyl came back and I loved the idea of making great record sleeve art into jigsaws, maybe stick the record on and do [both] together,” Beatty said.

With the arrival of the sets for ‘St. Anger’, ‘Death Magnetic’ and ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’, the only albums in Metallica’s catalogue yet to receive the Rock Saw treatment are 1991’s self-titled LP (commonly known as ‘The Black Album’), 1996’s ‘Load’ and 1997’s ‘Reload’.

In other Metallica news, the band recently announced two special hometown shows in San Francisco to celebrate their 40th anniversary. The band will return to the Chase Centre, the venue they opened in 2019 with their ‘S&M2’ shows, this December.

The band are also gearing up to release a 30th anniversary reissue of ‘The Black Album’. Alongside the regular reissue is a new record, ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, which features covers of songs from ‘The Black Album’ by an array of artists.

Among the tracks already shared from ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ include a cover of ‘The Unforgiven’ by New York duo Diet Cig, a new take on ‘Holier Than Thou’ by Biffy Clyro, and two new versions of ‘Sad But True’ from Sam Fender and St. Vincent.

2022 will see Metallica take to the stage at a series of festivals around the world, including Hellfest in France, NOS Alive in Portugal and Mad Cool in Spain.