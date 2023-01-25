Thrice announce ‘The Artist In The Ambulance’ 20th anniversary Australian tour

US post-hardcore outfit Thrice have announced they’ll tour Australia this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2003 major-label debut, ‘The Artist In The Ambulance’.

The band will be performing the album in full on the shows, which will kick off at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on September 1. They’ll play Sydney’s Metro Theatre and Brisbane’s Theatre on September 2 and 3 respectively, before a show at Lion Arts Factory in Adelaide on September 5. The tour will wrap up the following night at Badlands in Perth. Tickets for all shows on the tour will go on sale this Friday (January 27) at 11am.

“Some of our favorite memories of touring in Australia are from the first time we toured ‘The Artist In The Ambulance’ there,” Thrice frontman Dustin Kensrue said in a statement announcing the tour. “There was such a great energy to those shows, and we can’t wait to do it again.”

‘The Artist In The Ambulance’ arrived in July 2003, following up 2002’s ‘The Illusion Of Safety’. The album contains some of the band’s most well-known songs – its title track, ‘Stare At The Sun’, ‘All That’s Left’ and ‘Under A Killing Moon’ – and peaked at 16 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2015, NME named it one of 20 emo albums that had stood the test of time, saying the band “began to open their sound out to spacey experimentation” on the album, and “redirected their inner angst at the shady, greedy world of Wall Street”.

Thrice have gone on to release eight more studio albums since ‘The Artist In The Ambulance’ was released. The most recent, ‘Horizons/East’, was released in 2021.

Thrice’s 2023 ‘The Artist In The Ambulance’ 20th anniversary Australian tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 1 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Saturday 2 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Sunday 3 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Tuesday 5 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Wednesday 6 – Perth, Badlands