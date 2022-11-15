Thundamentals announce 2023 tour with Horrorshow’s Solo replacing Tuka

Australian hip-hop crew Thundamentals have announced a 2023 tour in support of sixth studio album ‘All This Life’, which was released last Friday (November 11).

The news comes a little over a week after founding member Tuka revealed he would be stepping back from the group, and would not be performing live as part of Thundamentals for “the foreseeable future”.

Nevertheless, the group will head out on the road in January and February next year, with remaining members Jeswon (Jesse Ferris) and Morgs (Morgan Jones) joined by MC Solo from Horrorshow. Solo will be pulling double duties for the run, with Horrorshow also supporting on each of the dates. The project is currently a solo endeavour, after longtime Horrorshow producer Adit announced his departure earlier this year.

Thundamentals’ ‘All This Life’ tour will kick off January 13 at Tanks Art Centre in Cairns, with dates in Brisbane, Adelaide, Fremantle, Wollongong and Canberra that month. The tour will pick back up again in February with shows in Melbourne, Torquay and Newcastle, wrapping up at the Metro Theatre in Sydney on February 18. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale tomorrow (November 16) at 10am.

Tuka – real name Brendan Tuckerman – announced his plans to take “a step back from being such a visible member” of Thundamentals via social media on November 7. “After more than 15 years of extensive touring, I’ve decided to focus my energy on my songwriting and personal/family life,” the rapper said in a statement.

In their own statement, Jeswon and Morgs said they “absolutely support [Tuka’’s] decision”. The duo added: “Our priority is the happiness and well-being of everyone in the band… We will miss [Tuka’s] vibe and energy when performing, no doubt.”

At the time, Tuka urged fans to “to come out and support Morgs and Jes who I’m certain will still put on an amazing live show”. The duo admitted that “it will obviously be a different experience”, but promised fans they “will still be getting a heartfelt, dynamic live representation of the songs you know and love”.

Thundamentals’ 2023 ‘All This Life’ Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 13 – Gimuy/Cairns, Tank Arts Centre

Saturday 14 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday 20 – Tarndanya/Adelaide, Fat Controller

Saturday 21 – Waylyup/Fremantle, Freo.Social

Friday 27 – Woolyungah/Wollongong, Uni Bar

Saturday 28 – Ngunnawal Country/Canberra, UC Hub

FEBRUARY

Friday 10 – Naarm/Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 11 – Wadawurrung Country/Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Friday 17 – Mulubinba/Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Saturday 18 – Eora/Sydney, Metro Theatre