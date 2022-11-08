Tuka announces departure from Thundamentals: “I’ll be taking a step back”

Tuka, one of the founding members of the Thundamentals, has announced he won’t perform live with the hip hop group for “the foreseeable future”.

Sharing the news via Thundamentals’ social media yesterday (November 7), Tuka revealed that he will no longer be performing with the group – which he founded alongside bandmates Jeswon and DJ Morgs – and will take “a step back from being such a visible member of the band”.

“After much reflection and with a heavy heart, I’m sorry to announce that I won’t be performing live with Thundamentals in the foreseeable future and I’ll be taking a step back from being such a visible member of the band”, Tuka wrote. “After more than 15 years of extensive touring, I’ve decided to focus my energy on my songwriting and personal/family life.”

Advertisement

The rapper – real name Brendan Tuckerman – went on to thank fans for their support of the band, which was formed in the Blue Mountains region more than 15 years ago. “It’s been a privilege performing all around the country for you and I’ll miss seeing you all in the flesh… Thank you for the beautiful memories”.

In their own statement, remaining Thundamentals members Jeswon and Morgs said they “absolutely support [Tuka’s] decision”, and reminisced on the “wild ride” and “unforgettable moments with Tuk on stage”. The duo continued: “Our priority is the happiness and well-being of everyone in the band… We will miss [Tuka’s] vibe and energy when performing, no doubt.”

The group later outlined the implications of Tuka’s departure on Thundamentals’ upcoming shows, given their scheduled appearance as part of the Tivoli’s 35th birthday gig series in January. Tuka urged fans to “to come out and support Morgs and Jes who I’m certain will still put on an amazing live show,” while the remaining duo admitted “it will obviously be a different experience.”

“You will still be getting a heartfelt, dynamic live representation of the songs you know and love, we promise you that,” Jeswon and Morgs added. The pair said they’d be reaching out to ticket holders for the Brisbane event “over the coming days via email.”

Tuka’s departure comes ahead of ‘All This Life!’, Thundamentals’ new album, which set for release on November 11. The rapper contributed to that project – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘I Love Songs’ – as well as each of Thundamentals’ three studio albums since their 2009 debut ‘Sleeping on Your Style’. Outside of Thundamentals, Tuka also pursued a solo music career, having released three LPs including 2020’s ‘Nothing in Common But Us’.