Thundamentals, Meg Mac, The Waifs and more announced for the Tivoli’s 35th birthday celebration gig series

The Tivoli will host a series of gigs in celebration of its 35th birthday next year, which will see acts who have played three or more shows at the Brisbane venue invited back for encore performances.

The first round of gigs – announced earlier today (September 27) – kicks off in January of next year with hip-hop trio Thundamentals, returning for their fourth show at the Tivoli since 2017. Later that month, prog rockers Cog will headline a bill that will also include Osaka Punch, The Stranger, Bare Bones and more.

In February, pop-rock veterans the Sunnyboys will return to the Tivoli for their fifth time, as part of the band’s final ever tour. The following month, The Smith Street Band will play at the venue for the sixth time since 2015.

Advertisement

In May, Meg Mac will perform at the Tivoli for the fifth time since 2015, with songs from latest album ‘Matter Of Time’ in tow. In July, the Waifs will return to the venue for an astounding eighth time since 2007. Tickets for the Tivoli’s 35th birthday shows are on pre-sale now, with general tickets available tomorrow (September 28) at 9am.

“We’ve been working on this project for a while now so we’re pumped to finally have it out in the world,” the Tivoli’s operators said when announcing the slew of shows.

“Each artist has been a catalyst for some of the greatest moments that have taken place within the old girl’s four walls. We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate her 35th birthday as a music and arts venue!”

Last year, the owners of the Tivoli – Steve Sleswick and Dave Sleswick – purchased the Princess Theatre, Queensland’s oldest-standing performance venue, announcing plans to renovate the 133-year-old theatre as a live music venue.