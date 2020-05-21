Thundamentals announce new weekly series ‘Iso Tapes’

Australian hip-hop trio Thundamentals have announced a new weekly series, ‘Iso Tapes.’

The video series showcases never-before-seen footage from two live performances filmed in 2019. Volume One lifts footage their collaboration with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, which took place at The Tivoli in Brisbane.

Volume Two, meanwhile, comes from a special one-off acoustic performance at the Factory Theatre in the group’s hometown of Sydney. The series will culminate in a double live album, set for release in June.

Advertisement

The first episode of Volume One was released yesterday (May 20). It features a performance of the band’s 2014 single, ‘Something I Said.’

Watch it below:

Across the next two months, new footage will be shared on Thundamentals’ YouTube channel every Wednesday night.

The series was announced earlier in the week. The group took to Facebook to share the news as a way to tide over fans until they are able to perform again.

Advertisement

“Can’t tell you how much we miss being able to perform live music right now,” they said.

“I know you guys are feeling it too.”

The trio also announced a giveaway competition to fans who submit fan-recorded footage from either of the shows in question. Winners will receive a merch pack from the group for their efforts.