Thundamentals share ‘Iso Tapes Vol. 2’, drop live acoustic cover of ‘Brother’

Thundamentals have dropped their second live album of 2020, ‘Iso Tapes Vol. 2’. The album release coincides with the group’s weekly Iso Tapes series, which has seen them share archival live footage throughout July.

As part of this week’s Iso Tapes series, Thundamentals shared a live acoustic cover of Matt Corby’s ‘Brother’ last night (July 29). The live rendition is taken from the group’s show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre in September, 2019. Watch it below:

The second live record features renditions of ‘Think About It’, ‘Eyes On Me’, ‘I Miss You’ and several of the group’s other tracks.

Thundamentals covered ‘Brother’ for triple j’s Like A Version in 2012. It has since become a staple of the Blue Mountains hip hop trio’s live shows.

Matt Corby first released ‘Brother’ as a single in 2011. Earlier this year, it placed at #10 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of the Decade countdown.

Thundamentals’ most recent upload was the fourth instalment in their Iso Tapes series. Last week (July 22), the group shared a live video performance of ‘All I See Is Music’.

Prior to that, they uploaded a live version of fan favourite ‘Sally’. Both were filmed during the same show at The Factory Theatre as ‘Brother’.

Thundamentals shared another live rendition of ‘Brother’ on July 1, recorded with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra in May 2019.