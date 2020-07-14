Thundamentals to premiere part two of Iso Tapes series tonight

Thundamentals will premiere part two of their ‘Iso Tapes’ series at 7pm (AEST) tonight (July 15). The series sees the Blue Mountains hip hop act broadcast archival performances on their YouTube channel.

According to the group’s social media, tonight’s stream will be “a look back at a very special acoustic set we put together last year at The Factory Theatre” in Sydney.

What’s good Thundakats?

Thundamentals plan to broadcast an archival live show from 7pm on each remaining Wednesday in July.

The group first unveiled their ‘Iso Tapes’ series in May. They kicked off proceedings by sharing never-before-seen footage from their 2019 shows with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

On announcing the series in May, Thundamentals also revealed plans to release two live albums during July. ‘Iso Tapes Vol. 1 (Live)’, the first of these albums, dropped on July 1. It features audio recordings of the group’s aforementioned shows with the QSO.

Thundamentals are yet to announce a release date for the second live album.

The hip-hop trio have not released any studio material this year. However, Tuka, one of the group’s rappers, has released three solo singles in 2020.

He shared the most recent of these tracks, ‘Wish I Knew’, on June 25. It followed on from previous releases ‘January 1st’ and ‘Dickheads (feat. Alex The Astronaut)’.