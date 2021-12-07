Thunder Fox announce ‘Sanctuary’ Australian tour for 2022

Sydney pop-rock outfit Thunder Fox have announced a ten-date national tour in support of their recent second album, ‘Sanctuary’.

The run will kick off next month with a set at the Bohemian Beatfreaks festival, set to go down on the Sunshine Coast between Thursday January 20 and Sunday 23. Thunder Fox will play on the Friday (January 21), sharing the stage with acts like Young Franco, Ninajirachi and ShockOne.

Come Friday February 18, the band are set play a free show at Penny’s Bandroom in Melbourne. March will see them take to stages in NSW’s Northern Beaches, Newcastle and Wollongong, before April kicks off with another daytime set at the Dragon Dreaming Festival in Wee Jasper.

From there, Thunder Fox will play headline shows in Sydney, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, wrapping things up on Sunday April 23 at the Gold Coast’s revered Miami Marketta. Tickets for all dates of the run (except, of course, the free gig in Melbourne) are on sale now from Thunder Fox’s website.

“There’s nothing we’re looking forward to more than taking new music on the road to perform in front of audiences again,” the band said in a statement shared today (December 7). “We’ve got a renewed drive following the release of our album ‘Sanctuary’ and we can’t wait to bring our best-yet-live-set out of the studio and onto the stage!”

‘Sanctuary’ was released independently last month, flanked by the singles ‘Not For Sale’, ‘Love You 2’ and ‘Head In The Clouds’. It came as the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Love At First Sniff’, and sees the band expand on their genre-bending sound with elements of funk, prog, R&B, soul, pop and rock.

Thunder Fox’s 2022 ‘Sanctuary’ tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 21 – Sunshine Coast, Bohemian Beatfreaks

FEBRUARY

Friday 18 – Melbourne, Penny’s Bandroom

MARCH

Friday 4 – Northern Beaches, Narrabeen RSL

Friday 11 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Friday 18 – Wollongong, La La La’s

APRIL

Friday 1 – Wee Jasper, Dragon Dreaming Festival

Friday 15 – Sydney, Paddo RSL

Thursday 21 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Friday 22 – Sunshine Coast, Eleven Dive Bar

Saturday 23 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta