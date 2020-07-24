Thundercat pens track for the revival of the TV show ‘ThunderCats’

Thundercat has written a new song for ThunderCats Roar, the new Cartoon Network revival of the original 1985 animated series.

The track is a theme song of sorts for villain Grune the Destroyer and was announced during the show’s panel session at Comic-Con at Home.

Thundercat, a self-proclaimed fan of the cartoon series, appeared on a Comic-Con@Home panel to answer questions about his obsession with the show.

“I remember my mum used to have to pull me back from the TV because like between He Man, ThunderCats and Silverhawks, it was like I got closer to the screen,” he said.

“As soon as the cats got on screen I was like ‘wow, cat people’ and it started there.”

He went on to explain how he ended up with Thundercat moniker.

“It became a name that was given to me because in the middle of working on stuff anytime somebody needed to find me, my friends would go ‘Find the guy with the ThunderCats shirt.'”

“The first people to call me Thundercat genuinely were between my friends, at the time they were a duo, J*Davey, and Erykah Badu, and Sa-Ra Creative Partners. And they would all start referring to me as Thundercat.”

In addition to composing a song for the reboot, the musician will also have a guest starring role on the show.

Thundercat released his latest record ‘It Is What It Is’ in April this year. It featured the single ‘Fair Chance’, with Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B, and was a tribute to the late Mac Miller.