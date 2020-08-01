Thundercat says he recorded a full album with Mac Miller

Thundercat says he recorded a full album with his late friend and frequent collaborator Mac Miller.

The prolific bassist revealed the news when responding to a tweet from a fan which said “Imagine if @Thundercat and @MacMiller did an entire album together”, with “It exist.”.

The response put fans into a frenzy on Twitter, asking for Thundercat to release it. Three hours later, Thundercat tried to quell the demands.

“Everything isn’t meant to be put out like that. Me and Mac worked on a lot of different things. He did as he saw fit y’all gotta relax lol. Bout to get my emotions flying all over the place,” he wrote on Twitter.

Thundercat continued an hour later: “I’m gon go to bed now. Long live Mac miler.”

Thundercat played bass, sang and produced tracks on Miller’s albums and mixtapes throughout his career. The bassist was due to open for Miller in October 2018 on his ‘Swimming’ tour when the latter died in September 2018.

Thundercat also dedicated his album ‘It Is What It Is’, released in April of this year, to Miller’s memory.

Miller’s team are currently working on a new tribute project to celebrate the late rapper’s life and music. They’ve asked fans to offer their “stories, thoughts and wishes” by calling a toll-free number which had been set up specifically for the project.

Earlier this year, Warner released Miller’s posthumous album ‘Circles’, his sixth body of work. Miller had been working on the album before he died from an accidental drug overdose in September 2018, aged 26.