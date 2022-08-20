Thundercat show put on hold as a would-be singer attempts to perform for his audience

A Thundercat show got awkward after a would-be singer tried to have her fifteen minutes of fame and perform for the artist’s crowd.

Fan-filmed footage of Thundercat’s show at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, on Tuesday August 16, shows the artist and the unknown woman sharing a hug on stage. After breaking away from Thundercat – aka Stephen Bruner – the woman readjusted his microphone before addressing the crowd: “Well, I’m here. I’m a singer. Can I sing?”

Bruner is then seen attempting to end the interruption politely, however the woman seemingly pleads with the artist for her chance at stardom, before she is removed from the stage – raising a middle finger to the crowd – by venue staff.

Some local singer just jumped the stage at the @Thundercat concert and tried to start singing her own shit I'm dead pic.twitter.com/F04tqz2EfZ — Finn Baller (@KillaCham) August 17, 2022

In another clip, as the woman resists removal from the stage, Bruner can be seen trying to maintain his composure, saying into his mic: “Holy shit.”

In a tweet posted after the show, the artist wrote: “Tonight was too lit. Whole night in flames. lol.”

Tonight was too lit. Whole night in flames. lol. — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) August 17, 2022

Bruner’s expansive North American tour is currently underway. As well as a slew of headline shows, the artist’s calendar also continues his run of appearances with Red Hot Chili Peppers as part of their world stadium tour.

April 2020 saw Bruner drop his fourth studio album, ‘It Is What It Is’. A four-star review by NME‘s Sam Moore saw the release lauded as a meditation on life and death. “Thundercat’s lyrical reflections on grief, uncertainty and gradual healing are threaded through ‘It Is What It Is’.”