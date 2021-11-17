Thy Art Is Murder announce regional Australian tour for 2022

Deathcore outfit Thy Art Is Murder have slated an ambitious run of regional tour dates for the first quarter of 2022, hitting stages in 15 cities between January and March.

The band are set to perform an enormous eight shows in Queensland, hitting stages on the Gold Coast, Ipswich, Toowoomba, the Sunshine Coast, Cairns, Townsville, Airlie Beach and Gladstone before they head down. Victoria will see them play four shows, with dates lined up in Belgrave, Bendigo, Ballarat and Geelong. The band will also wreak havoc in Hobart, Canberra and Newcastle.

The run features a shifting roster of support acts, with Justice For The Damned, Deadlights, Apate, Vengeance and Inhibitor all set to appear on select dates. Apate will perform at the vast majority of them, joining Thy Art Is Murder in all cities except Hobart.

Tickets for all 15 shows are on sale now from Thy Art Is Murder’s website. Take a look at the full itinerary below:

In addition to their own headline dates, the Western Sydney quartet will play the inaugural Knight & Day festival in Ballarat next month, appearing alongside the likes of Parkway Drive, Polaris, Trophy Eyes, The Chats and Alex Lahey. They’ll also perform at all four dates of the Full Tilt festival in Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne, joining acts like Northlane, Frenzal Rhomb, and Make Them Suffer.

Thy Art Is Murder released their last full-length effort, ‘Human Target’, in July of 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The forthcoming tour will mark their first on home soil since the album came out, with three prior attempts to hit the road quashed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.