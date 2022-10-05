Thy Art Is Murder announce Australia tour celebrating 10th anniversary of second album ‘Hate’

Sydney death metal outfit Thy Art Is Murder have announced a tour for January next year to celebrate 10 years of their second album, 2012’s ‘Hate’.

The band’s ‘Decade of Hate’ tour will kick off at the Tivoli in Brisbane on January 12, continuing along to Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before wrapping up at Metropolis in Fremantle on January 18.

They’ll be joined on the run by American deathcore acts Whitechapel, Chelsea Grin and Spite. It’ll mark Whitechapel’s first Australian shows since 2014, Chelsea Grin’s first since 2019, and Spite’s debut tour of the country. Tickets are on sale next Monday (October 10), with a pre-sale kicking off this Friday (October 7) at 9am which you can register for here.

Advertisement

Arriving in October of 2012, ‘Hate’ was a landmark release for Thy Art Is Murder. It debuted at number 35 on the ARIA Charts, making them the first extreme metal band to break the charts’ top 40, and earned them their first ARIA nomination (for Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal Album). Reflecting on ‘Hate’ in an Instagram post recently, the band called it “an album that took us around the world more times than we ever thought possible”.

Since then, Thy Art Is Murder have released three more albums – 2015’s ‘Holy War’, 2017’s ‘Dear Desolation’ and ‘Human Target’ in 2019.

Thy Art Is Murder’s ‘Decade of Hate’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Thursday 12 – Brisbane, Tivoli

Friday 13 – Sydney, Roundhouse

Saturday 14 – Melbourne, Forum

Tuesday 17 – Adelaide, Hindley St Music Hall

Wednesday 18 – Perth, Metropolis