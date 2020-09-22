Tia Gostelow announces new album ‘Chrysalis’, Queensland launch shows

Tia Gostelow has officially announced the details of her second album, ‘Chrysalis’, alongside a series of launch shows in Queensland.

The record was produced by Holy Holy‘s Oscar Dawson and features singles ‘Always’, ‘Psycho’ and ‘Rush’. ‘Chrysalis’ will be released October 30.

Gostelow will play in Brisbane, Toowomba and the Gold Coast from October 30 to launch the album, and a press release promised the announcement of interstate shows when coronavirus border restrictions are eased. Full details are below, with tickets available here.

Of ‘Chrysalis’, Gostelow said in a press statement that it “touches on really personal moments of my life over the last 2 years”.

“I wrote these songs when I was living by myself in Brisbane and when I was in probably the loneliest and most anxious state I’ve been in,” she said.

“I’ve found it really difficult to navigate life being away from my family and my partner, I’m such a family orientated person so when I was living by myself in a big city it really took a toll on me mentally. I feel like dealing with these emotions and putting them into these songs helped me overcome those feelings.”

Dawson produced Gostelow’s 2018 debut album, ‘Thick Skin’, and the singer-songwriter said she knew she wanted him to return for ‘Chrysalis’ before she had even finished writing it.

“He really pushed me to go to places vocally and musically that I probably wouldn’t have done without him which I am also super grateful for,” she said.

Tia Gostelow will play:

OCTOBER:

Friday 30 – Brisbane, The Outpost

Saturday 31 – Toowoomba, The Met

NOVEMBER:

Sunday 1 – Gold Coast, Mini Marketta