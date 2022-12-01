Tia Gostelow blends poignancy with angst on new single ‘Say It To My Face’

Tia Gostelow has released a new single titled ‘Say It To My Face’, an energetic pop-rock song that melds the angst of its subject matter with the artist’s typically soulful vocal work.

In a press release, Gostelow explained that her new single was written during her first-ever trip to the US – which she embarked on back in May – and came together in Nashville as a collaboration with producer and songwriter Lucas Arens. She said of the effort: “Lucas and I spent the first hour-and-a-half talking, sharing stories and trying to get to know each other to see if we could find some common ground to write about.

“We ended up falling into the topic of seeing someone you love continuously being hurt by someone else and just wishing that person would go away. I guess this is a song for people who are frustrated that they can see who someone really is at their core, but nobody else seems to be seeing it yet.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Say It To My Face’, directed and produced by Phoebe Faye, below:

‘Say It To My Face’ comes as Gostelow’s third single for the year, following the release of ‘Rush’ back in March and ‘You, Me & The Sky’ – a joint single with Big Sand, the musical project of Coda Conduct’s Sally Coleman – in September. The new song is expected to appear on her upcoming third album, which has been confirmed for release in the new year.

Revealed in today’s (December 1) press release is that Gostelow made the album, which is yet to be formally detailed, with former Tigertown guitarist Chris Collins serving as producer. It will act as the follow-up to her ‘Chrysalis’ album, which arrived in October 2020 on the back of singles ‘Always’, ‘Psycho’ and ‘Rush’.

Fans in Western Australia will be able to hear the new songs live next month, with Gostelow announcing a three-date tour of the state last week. She will play the Margaret River’s eponymous venue on Friday January 20, rounding out the weekend with shows in Bunbury (at a venue yet to be announced) and Mojo’s Bar in Fremantle. Tickets for those shows can be found here.