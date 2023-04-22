Tia Gostelow announces third album ‘Head Noise’ and shares new single

Queensland singer-songwriter Tia Gostelow has announced her third album, ‘Head Noise’. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Chrysalis’ will arrive on August 18 via Lovely Records.

To coincide with the announcement, Gostelow has shared new single ‘Sour’, which she says stems lyrically “from an interaction that I had with a guy flirting with me and me being blind to what was going on”, but that she “definitely took the liberty of embellishing”.

“I think this is a song that can be related to in so many different ways depending on who’s listening and how their story connects while listening to it. It could be a breakup song, it could be a song about an ex trying to slither their way back into your life, it could be anything you want it to be. I think that’s the beauty of songwriting.” Listen below:

Following ‘Spring To Life’ back in February, ‘Sour’ is the second single Gostelow has shared from ‘Head Noise’ ahead of its arrival. In a statement, she elaborated on the album’s title and themes.

“Over the past few years, my anxiety has really affected me being able to fall asleep at night, all of the thoughts that come through can be really overwhelming, and I know I’m not alone in it,” she said. “I hope in some way this album can bring a little bit of comfort to the Head Noise that might keep you awake in the early hours.”

Next weekend, Gostelow will perform as part of this year’s edition of Queensland music and camping festival The Long Sunset. In May, she’ll perform as part of The Push in Melbourne, and as part of Tropic Fiesta in Townsville.

Tia Gostelow’s ‘Head Noise’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Nothing Else Matters’

2. ‘Killing You’

3. ‘I’m Getting Bored Of This’

4. ‘Dumb & Numb’

5. ‘Why Did You Leave?’

6. ‘Sour’

7. ‘Early Twenties’

8. ‘Spring To Life’

9. ‘Dog Eat Dog World’

10. ‘Like You Better’