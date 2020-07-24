Tia Gostelow and Holy Holy team up for new single ‘Always’

Tia Gostelow has enlisted Holy Holy to feature on her new single, ‘Always.’

The track, released today (July 24), follows on from her single ‘Psycho’ in May. It’s the third single from her forthcoming second studio album, which is due for release later in 2020.

Listen to ‘Always’ below:

It’s not the first time Gostelow has worked with the band. Holy Holy guitarist Oscar Dawson produced her debut album, ‘Thick Skin,’ which was released back in 2018. On ‘Always,’ he plays bass and produces the song. Meanwhile, frontman Tim Carroll shares lead vocals with Gostelow – who shared that she was “so excited” to release the track.

“I feel like it’s the song that sums up the whole vibe of the album,” she said.

“It was really cool to be able to work with Oscar and Tim on it, and I love that you can hear elements of their distinct sound throughout the song.”

Carroll, in a separate statement, noted that both he and Dawson had “been fans of Tia’s work for years” and “jumped at the chance to collaborate.”

“It’s a dreamy tune,” he said, “and singing duet is something I don’t get to do enough of.”

Dylan and Carmen Ollivierre, who perform under the moniker of The Money War, wrote ‘Always.’ They shared that the song was written with Gostelow in mind.

“I thought some sort of collaboration could be a really cool fit, so I sent her the song,” Ollivierre said.

“It was really cool to hear where they took the song.”