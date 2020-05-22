Tia Gostelow shares new single ‘Psycho’

Queensland singer-songwriter Tia Gostelow has shared her latest single ‘Psycho’, written about her experiences of being gaslighted in relationships.

Gostelow wrote the track with producer Aidan Hogg at The Plutonium Studio in Brisbane.

Taking to social media yesterday, Gostelow expanded on the song’s genesis and creation. In the post, she talked about how she was compelled to write about the topic of gaslighting.

“Conversations about gaslighting in relationships/friendships was all I was reading about on my phone, it was all over my Facebook and Instagram. It forced me to really think about the situations and relationships myself and my friends have been in where we’ve experienced gaslighting and how it made us go fucking crazy,” Gostelow wrote.

“I feel like when you are in these circumstances, it feels like you’re going insane. I felt like I was turning into this psycho person and it seemed like nobody else saw where I was coming from or understood why i was acting this way. Seeing all of these other people speaking up about it, made me deal with my emotions that I had just ignored and I finally felt like I could put all of my anger and frustration into something that means something.”

‘Psycho’ follows up Gostelow’s previous single ‘Rush’, which was released back in March. Both tracks are set to appear on Gostelow’s forthcoming album. She released her debut full-length album, ‘Thick Skin’, back in 2018.

Last month, Gostelow appeared as part of the fourth edition of the Isol-Aid livestream festival.