Splendour In The Grass ticket sales are down by 30 per cent this year

Ticket sales for this year’s Splendour In The Grass have dropped by 30 per cent, according to the festival’s co-producer Jessica Ducrou.

Speaking to ABC, Ducrou revealed that this year’s event has seen ticket sales drop from 50,000 to 35,000 – a 30 per cent plummet from the 2022 event, despite last year’s harsh weather conditions that caused flooding and the cancellation of mainstage performances on its first day.

“I think it is a reflection of the current economy,” Ducrou told ABC. “We are seeing a lot of people buying single-day tickets rather than three days and that is very much a reflection on the budget.”

“No doubt last year’s experiences have impacted on sales as well,” she added, pointing out that significant measures have been adopted to ease the traffic management issues that occured last year. “There has been a lot of thought, consultation and consideration to avoid what happened last year,” she said.

Last year’s event was marred by heavily flooded grounds, reports of bogged cars, and hours-long delays upon arrival and departure. Organisers cancelled the first day’s mainstage performances due to weather, and subsequently offered “proportionate refunds” to attendees affected by the disruption. Artists whose sets were scrapped were likewise provided with “goodwill payments”.

Since then, the festival has apologised for the 2022 event, and has outlined some of the changes being made to ensure a smoother gathering this year. Improvements being made include “weatherproofing upgrades to the venue such as wider walkways and hard surfaces in key traffic areas around the toilets and amenity blocks.”

Thankfully, Splendour In The Grass 2023 seems will be spared from last year’s mud-soaked mayhem, with predictions of clear skies throughout. Check out NME‘s coverage on the weather forecast for Splendour In The Grass 2023 here.

“There’s not a cloud in the sky for the first time in five years, which is pretty exciting,” Ducrou said of the weather to ABC.

