Ticket to ride? National Rail responds to viral Paul McCartney ‘complaint’

National Rail has responded to a viral ‘complaint’ about Paul McCartney taking a customer’s reserved seat on a train.

On Wednesday (November 30), the No Context Brits Twitter account – a satirical celebration of “all things great about Britain” – posted an image of the former Beatles musician sitting in a First Class carriage.

The accompanying caption read: “Hello, @nationalrailenq. This man is sitting in my reserved seat and refuses to move, saying he has a ticket to ride. Please investigate.”

No Context Brits’ complaint – of course – references The Beatles’ 1966 single ‘Ticket To Ride’, which is credited to Lennon–McCartney. The tweet has since registered over 126,000 ‘likes’, and been shared more than 7,600 times.

Yesterday (December 1) National Rail’s official Twitter feed re-tweeted the meme. “Hi @NoContextBrits, we investigated your below query however, the person in question has made it very clear that he don’t care,” they said, making a nod to the song in question.

That post has gone on to receive 119,000 ‘likes’ and has been re-tweeted 13,000 times. See both tweets below.

Hi @NoContextBrits, we investigated your below query however, the person in question has made it very clear that he don't care https://t.co/qzLLbrNJwL — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) December 1, 2022

The interaction inevitably prompted numerous puns in the replies. “Did he get a return or just a Day Tripper?” one person said. Another wrote: “Was this Yesterday?” A third user posted: “Oi…leave it yeah, just let it be.”