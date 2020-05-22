Ticketek set to allow customers to use Afterpay in world first

Ticketek has made history by have become the first ticketing platform in the world to offer Afterpay.

The world’s largest buy-now, pay-later service will be offered as a payment option on both Ticketek’s app and website. It is set be integrated on the platform over the coming months. A launch date is to be confirmed.

Geoff Jones, the chief executive of Ticketek, addressed the partnership in a press statement today (May 22).

“As we work on plans for the safe return of live entertainment in Australia, one of the best things we can offer fans is greater choice in how they secure tickets,” he said.

“Ticketek with Afterpay does just that… we are thrilled to have partnered with Afterpay to offer this world-first.”

The partnership comes, in part, to ensure a revival of live music in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anthony Elsen, Afterpay’s chief executive officer, also offered a statement, noting the partnership was also based on statistics.

“Our research shows that only 41% of millennials use a credit card, and reports show that this is even less for Gen Z,” he said.

“[This] is driving the desire to offer Afterpay’s solution for tickets, helping fans to budget and pay responsibly.”

“We expect good take-up from fans, once big shows and events go back on sale.”

While festivals around the world have offered payment plans for entry, this partnership marks the first time a ticketing platform has offered Afterpay specifically for all tickets.